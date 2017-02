Our correspondent

Badin

The grave of the late Mohammad Siddique “Musafir” popularly known as “Qaleech of Laar” lies in ruins and as its location has been affected by sewer water.

“Musafir” was a bold journalist and writer of more than 120 books who highlighted plight of Muslims of sub-continent during freedom struggle. He died in 1961. His grave is situated in the middle of the town of Tando Bago.