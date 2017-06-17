Musadik urges SC to remove uncertainty about JIT attitude

Islamabad

Special Assistant and Spokesperson to the Prime Minister Dr Musadik Malik Friday terming the attitude of JIT biased, urged the Supreme Court to remove the uncertainty regarding its attitude.

Addressing a press conference along with the PML-N lawmaker Daniyal Aziz, he said in such a scenario, the decision of JIT would be doubtful. He alleged that witnesses were being forced to take back their affidavits and threatened with long imprisonments.

The spokesperson said since coming into power, conspiracies were being hatched against the PML-N government. Some internal and external forces wanted to destabilize the country and were continuously conspiring against an elected government, he added.

Dr Musadik said an elected Prime Minister has presented himself for accountability for the first time in the country’s history and appeared before the Joint Investigation Team (JIT) set up by the Supreme Court to probe Panama Papers issue. He said all speculations were proved wrong yesterday when the PM appeared before the JIT. He said the prime minister appeared in JIT without any security apparatus to boost honor and dignity of judiciary and state institutions. It would also help strengthen democracy in the country, he added.

He said the PM appeared before the JIT despite the fact that his name was not present in the Panama Papers. Musadik said the prime minister presented all documents and details to the court and JIT about his family business. He said impression was being given that the case might be of corruption or money laundering.

He also questioned the veracity of JIT report which mentioned that picture of Hussain Nawaz was leaked by an unknown person of unknown institution. Daniyal Aziz said the PTI chief was an absconder in many cases and he should face the courts. He said if the prime minister and his sons could appear before the JIT then why Imran Khan was reluctant to appear before the courts.

He said Imran Khan was telling a lie and all his bank statements submitted to the court were contrary to each other. To a question, Dr Musadik said they have great respect for judiciary and they would continue to appear before it and would also present their reservations about the JIT.

He said the Prime Minister’s statement after appearing before JIT was comprehensive and that he had presented all documents before the parliament and the court. Earlier Dr. Miftah Ismail, Chairman, Board of Investment has said that Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif has set an example for other political leaders. While talking to a telephonic interview to Radio Pakistan, he said that PML-N believed in supremacy of rule of law and Prime Minister had always promoted the politics of serving people of the country.

He said that PTI filed the case of money trail against Muhammed Nawaz Sharif in Supreme Court. But when same case was filed against Imran Khan, he started claiming that the case against him could not be filed at this forum. Miftah said that Prime Minister was never involved in corruption during his tenures adding ‘We are damn sure that PM will be cleared from the JIT.’—APP