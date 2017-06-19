Murtaza opens Tarror road

Abbottabad

Deputy Speaker National Assembly, Murtaza Javed Abbassi on Sunday said that 130 million rupees have been spent to complete various developmental schemes including roads, schools, water supply and electricity provision schemes in union council Seer Sharqi. He said this while addressing a public gathering at an Iftar dinner hosted by the president PML-N Youth wing Lora circle Muhammad Shoaib Abbassi at Tarror village.

Earlier, deputy speaker NA Murtaza Javed Abbassi inaugurated Plain Cement Concrete (PCC) Lower Tarror to Upper Tarror road which was completed with the cost of 10.4 million rupees. Murtaza Abbassi said addressing of low voltage issue and installation of new electricity lines would start in the UC Seer Sharqi soon after Eid-ul-Firar providing relief to the people of the area.

He further said the first three years of PML-N government were very crucial during which the government eradicated the menace of terrorism and improved the law and order in the country. Now the government has released developmental funds to resolve the issues in all over Pakistan, Murtaza Abbassi said.—APP