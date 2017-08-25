Murtaza grants Rs5m for Dhakan to village Pangora road

Observer Report

Islamabad

National Assembly Deputy Speaker Murtaza Javed Abbasi said that bringing the underdeveloped areas of the country at par with the developed was the priority of the present government.

Talking to a delegation of people from Village Pangora, Union Council Namli Mera, Murtaza Javed assures grant of Rs5million for widening/extension of road from village Dhakan to village Pangora before next month and also promised more grant for construction of road from village Pangora to village Malsa in next tenure.

The delegation was comprises on Haji Abdul Rehman, Haji M Sarwar, Haji M Aslam, Abdul rehman, M Saleem Awan, Malik M Riaz, Zahoor Ahmed Awan, Muhammad Mobin, Safdar Khan, M Ayaz, Zaheer Ahmed, Ghulam Jan, M Afsar, Abdul Shakoor, Abdul Sattar, Muhammad Shafique, Mehboob-ur-Rehman, M Imran, M Shaukat, Malik Ikhlaq Advocate, Naeem Gul, Naseer Ahmed, Muhammad Saeed Awan and Mazhar Rustam. The members of delegation appreciated the efforts of Murtaza Javed Abbasi for development of the area. They also thanked him for addressing their problems.