Salim Ahmed

As a result of the intervention of Overseas Pakistanis Commission (OPC) Punjab, accused persons involved in the murder of the father of a Germany based Overseas Pakistani, have been arrested. Commissioner OPC, Afzaal Bhatti while giving details of this case said that Aftab Baig settled in Germany, lodged a complaint with OPC that his father Aurang Zaib Mirza had been abducted from Mandi Baha ud Din.