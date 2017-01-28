Murderer of 100 people killed in raid

City Reporter

An operative of Lyari gang war machine has been killed during an overnight raid in the city area of Sango Lane. Meantime, over seven miscreants were rounded up from other areas on Friday.

The personnel of security forces conducted raids in different areas of the city and nailed at least 100 miscreants including human smugglers and street criminals.

Gangster Irfan aka Chhachhi, who hail from Faisal Pathan group, was involved in the killing of over 100 people belonging to the rival and political group.

The miscreant was also involved in hand grenade attacks on different police stations in Lyari.