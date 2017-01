Faisal Khawer Butt

Sialkot

The Additional District and Sessions Judge, Amjad Ali Bajwah on Thursday awarded death sentence to a murderer, Imran and life imprisonment to his two accomplices, Muhammad Ali and Shehbaz.

The worthy judge has also ordered Imran to pay Rs. 200,000 as compensation to heirs of deceased. According to prosecution, Imran and his accomplices had shot and killed a man Nazir Hussain on 24. 01. 2013 for offering resistance during a robbery bid.