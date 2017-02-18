Murad wants indiscriminate operation against terrorists in Sindh

55 Sehwan blast dead bodies handed over to families

Hyderabad

The Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah has directed the IG Sindh Police A D Khawaja and Counter Terrorism Department’s chief Additional IG Sanaullah Abbassi to personally investigate the Sehwan blast and also to submit recommendation for making the shrine of Hazrat Lal Shahbaz Qalandar secure.

The CM chaired a meeting of the officials in Sehwan after visiting the taluka hospital Sehwan where he inquired about the health of people who were injured in the terrorist attack at the shrine.

‘An indiscriminate operation should be launched against terrorist elements in the province,’ the CM said.

Meanwhile, later talking to the media the IG Sindh said that the security arrangements for Friday prayers and in all the shrines in the province had been beefed up.

He directed the police officials to provide security to all mosques, imambargah and shrines as per the security details.

The police had been asked to ensure strict checking, patrolling and picketing mainly during the Friday prayer.

Meanwhile it is reported that the Medical Superintendent of Taluka Hospital Sehwan Dr Moinuddin Siddiqui has informed that so far 55 dead bodies who were killed at the blast in the shrine of Hazrat Lal Shahbaz Qalandar had been handed over to the bereaved families.

However, he said 15 other dead bodies were still at the hospital among which 6 cannot be identified.

He told that those dead bodies had been shifted to Edhi Foundation’s mortuary in Sehwan.

Meanwhile, the legal fraternity of Khairpur district on Friday boycotted the court proceedings in protest over Sehwan blast.

According to details, the lawyers of all eight Talukas of district Khairpur including Khairpur, Kingri-Pir Jo Goth, Gambat, Sobhodero, Kotdiji, Ranipur, Tharimirwah, Faiz Gunj boycotted the court proceedings against the carnage of Hazrat Lal Shahbaz Qalandar Sehwan Sharif.

The lawyers condemned the attack and demanded for strict security measures across the country. A somber and mournful atmosphere gripped the city as dead bodies of three victims of blast at the Shrine of Lal Shahbaz Qalandar reached their native areas on Friday.

The dead bodies of deceased Jai Ram Das, his brother Dilip sons of Naru Meghwar and their relative Rajesh reached Tehsil Sindhri of village Filhadio.

A large number of people belonging to different walks of life offered sorrow of their demises. Naru Meghwar father of two deceased brothers and uncle of Rajesh talking to APP said that around 30 people from their village use to visit the Shrine of Lal Shahbaz Qalandar annually and they have strong devotion with Sufi Saint Qalandar. He said the terrorists have destroyed his house, but they cannot lower their morale.

People from different walks of life Friday strongly condemned the blast in Shrine of Lal Shahbaz Qalandar in Sehwan Sharif Thursday.

In this regard, the Sukkur Private School Association while strongly condemning it the brutal act of terrorism expressed sympathies and deep sorrow over the tragic incident.

A condolence meeting in this regard was held on Friday chaired by its President Bashir Ahmed Channa expressed his heartfelt condolence with the bereaved families.

He said that may Allah Almighty rest the departed souls in eternal peace and grant fortitude and courage to the bereaved families of all the victims to bear this irreparable loss.

On the occasion, Director Private School Association Ms Shaheen Magnejo,Robina Kiyani, Shabna Khaskheli, Mehmood-ul- Hassan, Ibrahim Mahesar,Shahzad Raza and others were also present.

According to a press release, renowned Lawyers, Rizwana Memon Advocate and Advocate Talib Hussain Memon also condemned Sehwan Sharif blast in very strong words. They also expressed their deep sorrow with the bereaved families.—APP