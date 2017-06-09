Murad visits different areas to review progress on dev work

Staff Reporter

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah took a moment to flaunt his batting skills while he visited various areas of Karachi late Wednesday/early Thursday to survey progress on ongoing development projects. During his late night tour, Shah briefly stopped his motorcade at Suparco Road to play street cricket with a group of youngsters. The chief minister even managed to hit a six amid cheers from onlookers. At the end of his nocturnal tour, Shah had sehri at Bahadurabad with Sindh’s interior minister, Suhail Anwar Siyaal, information minister Nasir Husain Shah and Minister for Local Bodies Jam Khan Shoro. CM Shah having sehri with Sindh interior minister and other members of the provincial government.

While talking to media, the chief minister reassured the citizens that work on various development projects will be completed soon. “We are trying to finish construction work as soon as possible so that citizens won’t have to face problems,” he said. “We were hoping that the projects will end before Eid; however, the current projection shows that work may end by mid June,” he added. Shah also visited Hasan Square, Burns Road, Empress Market, University Road, Safoora Roundabout, Sachal and Drigh Road to survey the progress of various construction projects underway in the areas.