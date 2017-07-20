Murad urges Centre to allow provinces to collect GST

Staff Reporter

Karachi

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that he has been requesting the federal government to hand over collection of sales tax to the provinces because the consumers are closer to them. This he said while talking to Country Representative of International Monetary Fund (IMF) Tokhir Mirzoev, who called on him here at the CM House on Wednesday. Those who attended the meeting include Principal Secretary to CM Sohail Rajput, Secretary Finance Hassan Naqvi and two officers of IMF.

The IMF Country Representative discussed economy of Sindh, development activities and fiscal relations between the provincial government and the center. He also discussed the IMF report released recently in which emphasis has been given on the usage of federal funds more sagaciously particularly for social sector and simultaneously provincial government should enhance its own resources.

The chief minister said that the Sindh government had achieved almost all its tax collection targets through Sindh Revenue Board (SRB) Excise & Taxation but only Board of Revenue remained little lagged behind in achieving its target. “The SRB achieved the target of Rs78 billion while the excise department collected over Rs52 billion,” he said.

He added that agriculture income tax target had been increased from Rs650 million to Rs1 billion. “We are introducing reforms in agriculture income tax and hope we would be able to achieve the target of Rs1 billion,” he said. The chief minister said that the total provincial receipts are Rs199.626 billion while the major chunk of Rs627.3 billion comes from the federal government. “We are trying to increase our own resources,” he said. He added that mostly the federal government fails to achieve its recovery targets, therefore major shortfalls occur in the federal transfers to the province which affect the cash flow of the provincial government badly.

Murad Ali Shah said that he has repeatedly requested the federal government to allow provincial governments to collect sales on behalf of the center for onward distribution among the provinces as per their agreed share. “I am sure the provincial governments would be able to collect more than the targets given to them by the federal government because they are too close to the consumers,” he said and added that the federal government was reluctant to do so.