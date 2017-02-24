Murad to inaugurate Abilities Expo today

Staff Reporter

SINDH Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah will inaugurate Abilities Expo-2017 on Saturday at Karachi Expo Centre.

This expo is being organised by the Special Education Department in collaboration with Karachi Vocational Training Centre, said a statement issued here on Friday.

The idea of an Abilities Expo-2017 came from the need to create a stronger, more effective platform for the largely marginalized disabled community of Pakistan.

This annual event will be used to publicly voice and share their concerns, showcase their abilities and skills to the world. As well find solutions readily available in Pakistan to their various special needs.

Disabled Persons Organizations (DPOs) in Sindh, members of the corporate sector, Pakistan Air Force, and others have extended their cooperation to make this event a reality.