Murad takes opposition into confidence

Karachi

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah Friday held a meeting with the opposition leaders of different political parties in the Sindh Assembly and took them into confidence on the proposed Sindh Accountability Bill 2017. Those who attended the meeting were Leader of opposition in Sindh Assembly Khwaja Izharul Hassan, Syed Sardar Ahmed of MQM, Nand Kumar of PML-F and Haji Shafi Jamote of PML-N while the PTI parliamentary leader Samar Ali Khan was out of country. The chief minister was assisted by Transport & Information Minister Syed Nasir Shah, Law Minister Ziaul Hassan Lanjar and Avocate General Sindh Zamir Ghumro.

The chief minister briefed the opposition leaders in the Sindh assembly about the need of the provincial Accountability law. He said that he and his legal team believe that the ‘measures to curb corruption’ was a provincial subject right from the date of enforcement of 18th Constitutional amendment. The chief minister told the meeting that under the proposed accountability law the appointment of chairman would be made through provincial assembly while the Director General and Prosecutor General, the two other important positions, would be made in consultation with the Chairman.—INP