Murad says completion of road schemes to give new look to Sindh

Staff Reporter

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that 503 road ADP schemes 2017-18 and 06 schemes of 328km under assistance of Asian development Bank (ADB) will give a decent look to Sindh.

He stated this while presiding over a meeting to review the progress of road sector schemes launched by the Works & Services Department all over the province, at the Chief Minister House, said a statement issued here on Thursday.

Apart from others provincial minister Imdad Pitafi, chairman P&D Mohammad Waseem, Principal Secretary Sohail Rajput, Secretary Works Aijaz Ahmed Memon, Muqeem Anasri Chief Engineer Highways Sukkur and Prem Chand PD SPRIP Hyderabad and others attended the meeting.

Works minister Imdad Pitafi told the meeting that the works & Services Department has launched 496 schemes amounting to Rs 26 billion which included 488 of road and eight of building sectors.

Adding that by the end of June 2018, 146 schemes would be completed. He went on saying that under the Asian Development Bank (ADB) assistance 06 schemes of 328 kilometers were under process for Rs22.7 million.

Secretary Works Aijaz Memon informing about ADB schemes said that Thul Kandhkot Road a 44-km schemes launched in December 2016 at the cost of Rs2.065 billion had achieved 15 percent progress.

The 36-km Sheranpur to Ratodero schemes launched for Rs1.45 billion has 13 percent progress.

64-km Khyber to Sanghar via Tando Adam road of Rs 2.8 billion has 5 percent progress.

63-km Sanghar to Mirpurkhas via Sindhri Road has 6 percent progress. On this, the chief minister expressed his displeasure and directed DC Mirpurkhas on telephone to personally visit the under-construction road and report him whether the work was going on or it has been halted.

The chief minister was told that in Maintenance and Repair (M&R) a substantial amount of Rs 4.8 billion has been allocated for repair of roads and buildings. In the M&R Badin has been given Rs229.54 million for provincial roads and Rs98.3 million for district roads. Dadu has Rs234.42 million for provincial and Rs98.37 million for district roads, Jamshoro has Rs243.4 million for provincial and Rs25.94 for districts roads, Hyderabad has Rs341.677 million for provincial and Rs146.433 million for district roads.

Karachi has been given Rs126.88 million for provincial and Rs 54.378 million for district roads.

The chief minister was also briefed on other projects.

Murad directed the chairman P&D Mohammad Waseem to send his DG to inspect the construction of the roads being proposed for repair and to report to him on the progress.