Murad orders suspension of DIG Prisons over jail break

Karachi

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah ordered on Monday that DIG Prisons Ashraf Nizamani should be suspended over the issue pertaining to escape of two under-trial prisoners from Central Jail, Karachi. In a briefing session held at CM House, Shah remarked that a show-cause notice has been issued to the DIG. Shah was informed that the SHO did not register the FIR of the issue correctly. Moreover, there are about 6,000 prisoners present in the jail, Shah was informed. On Sunday, Karachi Central Jail Assistant Superintendent Ayaz Salik was arrested over charges of terrorism. On June 15, two under-trial prisoners (UTPs), Sheikh Muhammad alias Firon and Ahmed Khan alias Manako, managed to escape from the jail’s judicial complex, where they were brought for a hearing. Following the escape of the two UTPs who reportedly belonged to the Lashkar-e-Jhangvi, 12 police personnel, including the jail superintendent, were arrested at the behest of the Sindh law and prisons minister. A case was also registered against them in the New Town Police Station. The CTD is leading the investigation into the jail break. The two fugitives were arrested by the CTD in 2013 over involvement in dozens of targeted killings. Later, investigations showed that the two prisoners were also aided by other inmates as well.—INP

