Murad orders monitoring of printing, distribution of exam papers

Staff Reporter

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has ordered printing and distribution of examination papers in the presence of district administration.

He took this policy decision at a meeting convened here at the Chief Minister House to discuss measures for preventing unfair means and leakages of question papers during the ongoing examinations in the province, said a statement on Monday.

The meeting also decided that Sindh Police’s Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) would launch a crackdown against copying mafia all over Sindh.

Minister Education Jam Mehtab Dahar, Principal Secretary to CM Sohail Rajput, Secretary Universities & Boards Naveed Shaikh, Secretary Colleges Pervaiz Sehar, Additional (Adl) IG CTD Sanaullah Abbasi, Adl. IG Karachi Mushtaq Maher, Chairman Intermediate Board Karachi Prof Iman and other officials attended the meeting.

Mushtaq Maher told the chief minister said 118 examination centers were set up in the city, 11 of them including Korangi, Landhi, City College and Buferzone are problematic where organised copying mafia operates to use unfair means in the examinations and leak the papers.

Syed Murad Ali Shah said that examination papers are leaked either from board offices or by organised groups in which invigilators could also be involved.

“The printing of examination papers would be monitored by DC Central in Karachi and other DCs in their respective districts, and distribution of papers in the examination would also be made in the presence of an officer of district administration all over Sindh,” he ordered.

He directed the Commissioner Karachi to hold a meeting with all the DCs and assign their duties at printing press and examination centers.

The chief minister directed his Principal Secretary Sohail Rajput to convey the decisions to all the commissioners for the implementation of decisions in their respective divisions.

It was pointed out that some of the stenographers and others staff members transferred recently from Karachi board office are involved and working with organised gangs.

The chief minister gave the task to the CTD to investigate the matter and keep him informed on a daily basis about the progress of the investigation.

There are 118 examination centers in Karachi where DCs, Additional DCs, Assistant commissioners, Mukhtiarkars and other concerned officers of district administration would perform their duties and a similar arrangement would be made in other districts of the province.

The chief minister also directed the Additional IG Police to provide adequate security at all the examination centers and depute policemen in plain clothes where organised groups were involved in facilitating cheating in the examination and leaking examination papers.

Adl. IG CTD Sanaullah Abbasi told the chief minister that through WhatsApp the CTD has identified mafia and have constituted three teams to arrest them.

The chief minister, taking policy decision, said no invigilator or student would be allowed smart phones at the examination center.

He directed the Chairman examination board to provide him a list of cell numbers of invigilators, internal and external and others concerned officials engaged in the examination and share the same list of cell numbers with the CTD.

The calls used from 8.30am to 12.30 noon and from 1.30pm to 4.30pm (morning & evening exam shifts) would easily be traced for leakages and other purposes.

Syed Murad Ali Shah said, “If you cannot hold fair examination then it is better to promote students to next class without taking examination.”

He said, “This is an injustice with genius and good students and I would not allow this at any cost,” he said.

The chief minister said he would start paying surprise visits to examination centres.