Murad orders ministers, officials to redress public grievances

Karachi

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah just after listening to Khutba-e-Hajj telephoned to provincial ministers and chief secretary from Saudi Arabia and gave them necessary instructions for redressing public grievances during the on-going heavy rains. Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah who in Saudi Arabi to perform Hajj today just after listening to Khutba-e-Hajj telephoned provincial minister Jam Khan Shoro and Syed Nasir Shah and asked them to visit the city and get the areas cleared where rain water has accumulated.

Local Government Minister Jam Khan Shoro told the chief minister that he along with Information Minister Syed Nasir Shah were on the visit of the city and have cleared KDA Chowarngi, Mohsin Bhopali Underpass in District Central and also visited Shahrah-e-Faisal, Tariq Road and University Road where rain water automatically disposed of through the storm water drain constructed along with them.

The chief minister also talked to health minister Dr Sikandar mendhro and urged him to declare emergency in all the government hospitals, dispensaries and such other facilities to help the people. “I am also worried about the sacrificial cattle brought in the city,” he said and urged him (Dr Mendhro) to convey his directives to directorate of veterinary to make necessary arrangement for cattle’s vaccination.

The chief minister also talked to chief secretary Rizwan Memon on telephone and got him briefing about the plight of the city during the rain.