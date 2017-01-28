Murad opens Rs2.8b Thatta-Sujjawal bridge

Thatta

The chief minister Sindh, Syed Murad Ali Shah, has said that provincial government was working on many development schemes so that maximum facilities could be provided to the people of province.

Addressing the inauguration ceremony of newly constructed Thatta-Sujjawal bridge on river Indus on Friday, the CM said that people of Thatta and Sujawal districts will get facilities of better transportation specially facilitation in movement of heavy traffic by new constructed bridge that was build with an estimated cost of Rs.2.8 billion.

Constructed bridge would be used for shifting heavy machinery to Tharparkar where many development projects were in different stages of completion and also as an easier source of communication between both the districts, the CM said adding that old bridge has gotten many cracks and become nonfunctional and people were facing difficulties specially for heavy traffic.

Effective measures for development have been taken through out the province by Sindh government, Murad Shah said and added that the Dhandhari Bridge which is included in Zulifqar Abad project, Ghotki-Kandhkot Bridge, Nawabshah ‘Sanghar road and other schemes were under construction and those would be inaugurated immediatly after the completion.

People’s Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari had to inaugurate the Thatta-Sujawal Bridge as he was not feeling well he directed me to inaugurate the project so that people can get benefits, he said.

A meeting would be convened with political leaders of Thatta and Sujawal districts for new development schemes including the duel carriage way, Thatta-Sujawal By-Pass and also would be approved at the earliest. On that occasion provincial ministers Imdad Pitafi, Muhammad Ali Malkani, former minister Sadiq Ali Memon, MPA Rukhsana Shah Bukhari and other officials were also present.—APP