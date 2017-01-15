Murad, Mayor assure Karachiites of their best efforts

Staff Reporter

Karachi

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah, and Mayor Waseem Akhtar toured various city areas on Saturday to acquaint themselves with miseries of the people in the aftermath of unusual rains in the commercial hub of the country.

Murad promised to distribute all kinds of aid, including financial to rain victims, and ordered alert to commissioner, Karachi, all deputy commissioners, and Provincial Disaster Management Authority, saying that no efforts should be spared to provide relief to the people, suffering from rains in the province.

He went to Gujjar Nala, which had been the principal source of discomfort for the residents of the metropolis, having been choked with dirt and filth over the past many years. Now the Chief Minister wanted the choked nullah to be cleaned as fast as possible. However,the task, being difficult, demands determined efforts which the city administration is incapable of handling. Deliverance is not their cup of tea..

The Mayor ordered his staff to remain constantly on the vigil, and clear the inundated roads of water quickly for traffic to normalise and people movement is facilitated. He was bold enough to tell the people that eight years of neglect could not be corrected in short time. Citizens, therefore, will have to endure what cannot be cured in short term.

He demanded immediate release of funds from Sindh government to clean the 38 major drains of filth and dirt to ensure that rain water does not inundate roads and hamper flow of traffic and cause problems for the people.

The mayor does seems genuinely worried over the plight of the city and its residents, for world over Mayors are vested with authority to take care of work relating to citizens welfare. Examples of London, New york, and several other cities can be cited, where Mayors control and exercise all authority, but for PPP, power has to remain concentrated and centralized in the hands of top few.

The areas visited by the chief minister included Shahrah-e-Faisal, Nipa Chowrangi, Liaquatabad, North Nazimabad, Nazimabad, Golimar, Sher Shah, Lyari and others.

In Lyari he visited General Hospital and inquired about health of the patients. He asked them about the quality of services being provided to them in the hospital. The patients response was positive.

He directed the MS of the hospital to provide best health facilities and ensure that every doctor and para medical staff must be on duty.

Syed Murad Ali Shah visited RO Plant of Lyari and checked quality of water. He directed the staff to ensure provision of quality water to as much localities of Lyari as possible. “I want you to operate the RO Plant at its maximum capacity,” he said.