Murad lauds Pak Navy efforts in nation building

Karachi

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah visited the newly established Bahria Model School of Pakistan Navy (PN) at Khalid SRE near Younis Abad here on Monday.

Commander Karachi Rear Admiral Farrokh Ahmed welcomed the chief minister upon his arrival, said a press release of the Pakistan Navy.

Pakistan Navy has built this Bahria model school as part of its continuous efforts to promote quality education in underprivileged areas of the country.

The first academic session of the school will begin in March this year which will accommodate almost 800 students from beginners to Matric, the strength will be increased up to 1500 by mid of this year.

The school will be gradually upgraded to the level of intermediate college and will offer quality education to more than 7,500 students, especially children of Younis Abad, Kaka Pir and other villages in close proximity. The school will also be equipped with state of the art science laboratories, including computer labs.

Bahria Model schools running under the auspices of Pakistan Navy are administered by Pakistan Navy Educational Trust (PNET). The chief minister was also given a briefing on the newly established school and future plans of its up-gradation.

He commended the establishment of Bahria Model School at Younisabad and lauded Pakistan Navy’s contribution in nation building projects, besides defending maritime frontiers of the country.—APP