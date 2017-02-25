Murad intends to hand health deptt over to private sector to improve performance

Effective security plan put in place along Sindh-Balochistan border: CM

Hyderabad

The Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah has said the police force of Sindh and Balochistan provinces are preparing a plan to put in place effective security along the provincial borders to stop the movement of terrorists.

‘We are trying to formalize that the SSP’s posted in the border districts of the two provinces do telephonic conversation daily to share information. As much part of Balochistan is in the jurisdiction of the civil armed forces, we are also talking to them,’ said the CM while talking to the media in Liaquat University of Medical and Health Sciences, Jamshoro, on Saturday.

The Chief Minister observed that the terrorists take advantage of the separate administrations of those bordering provinces. ‘They carry out an attack in one province and then escape to another province. But we have to end this,’ he said. Shah said terrorism was not a provincial problem rather it had gripped the entire region and as such it required concerted efforts by all the defeat that menace.

Responding to a query he ruled out that a network of the international terror outfit Daesh existed in Sindh but added that the terrorist organizations use the assets of each other. He cautioned all the people to be careful in their activities but put that clearly that threat of terror could not impede routine movement and activities of the people.

‘We need to be careful. We need to be united. We condemn terror and together we will defeat it,’ he said. The CM said in reply to a question that any element involved in terror who belonged to any political party would not be spared. He pointed out that Pakistan Peoples Party was itself a target of terrorism adding that the party lost its leader Shaheed Benazir Bhutto in a terrorist attack.

To a query he clarified that he wished that all the doctors in the health department quit their administrative positions and work as the medical professionals. ‘In my recent meeting with Secretary Health I said I want that the doctors leave their administrative posts and dedicate themselves to their professional work,’ he said.

Earlier, while addressing the 16th convocation of LUMHS, he said the importance of the medical profession could not be emphasized more. ‘Your attention can save lives and neglect can harm one,’ he noted. Referring to the government doctors he said he was little disappointed with them due to their performance.

‘In a recent meeting with the health officials I lost my temper,’ he recalled referring to his dissatisfaction with the government doctors. He said the private sector was being engaged in the health services as some of the government hospitals had been handed over to their administrative control while some others were being planned for the handover.

The Chief Minister praised the faculty of LUMHS saying that the university made excellent progress and that he was confident that the faculty would keep contributing their part. He said it was inspiring to see that the Bilawal Bhutto Medical College had been established in LUMHS and soon it would offer admissions.

Earlier the Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Noshad A. Shaikh in his speech said the graduation ceremony was the most significant and meaningful occasion in the universityâ€™s calendar.—APP