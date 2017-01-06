Murad hopeful of winning national badminton championship

Peshawar

Pakistan’s top badminton player Murad Ali has said that he is training hard for the upcoming National Badminton Championship to be played in Karachi later this month.

This he stated during a ceremony held in his honour for winning Silver Medal at SAF Games. The ceremony was organized by Pakistan International Badminton Academy (PIBA) at Qayyum Sports Complex.

Murad, who is currently also coaching to the youngsters at PIBA, said that youth must come to sports as it will keep them away from unhealthy activities. He also urged the parents to bring their children to PIBA which is providing free of cost badminton training to the youngsters.

It is to be mention here that Shoaib Riaz, who was runners-up in the recently concluded KP Badminton Championship also coached by PIBA. Shoaib Riaz also went through one month training under Murad Ali before the tournament.—APP