Murad for institutional care of helpless and needy people

‘Abilities Expo 2017’

City Reporter

Chief Minister Sindh, Syed Murad Ali Shah, on Saturday inaugurated the country’s first ever ‘Abilities Expo 2017’, here on Saturday. Speaking on the occasion he said that the Gov-ernment of Sindh celebrating this day with a renewed commitment that extra efforts and practical steps would be taken to achieve the objec-tive of inclusive society that includes state of the art infrastructure facilities, rehabilitation and skill development for this margin-alized segment of the society.

He invited the NGOs and the others people to provide guidance as to how and where and in what manner steps be taken for the collective benefits. Chief Minister emphasized on the need of a re-source fair like Abilities Expo-2017, which promotes inclusion in the society and shows the world a better and soft image of Pakistan.

On the occasion, Dr. Zulfiqar Ali Shallwani, Secretary Special Education Department, Government of Sindh, said that the department intends to organize such events for the betterment of special people and their families with a view to highlight the achievements and aspirations in future also as we believe emphasis on the institutional care of the helpless and needy makes the govern-ment people bond.

He also appreciated the commendable work done by Karachi Vocational Training Centre in collaborating to or-ganize Abilities Expo. Earlier, Robina Inam, Founder member and Prin-cipal KVTC, said that Abilities Expo is a platform for the largely mar-ginalized disabled community of Pakistan.

This event will be used to publicly voice and share their concerns, showcase their abilities and skills to the world, and find solutions readily available in Pakistan to their vari-ous special needs.

Under the banner of Abilities Expo, the Govern-ment of Sindh and Karachi Vocational Training Centre for the Intellec-tually Challenged created a go to resource fair for Persons with Dis-abilities (PWDs) providing equal opportunities to everyone in the community leading to a more inclusive society.