Murad for educating people on interfaith harmony

Observer Report

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that there was dire need of educating people about the interfaith and sectarian harmony in the country. “Alhamdullillah Sindh is peaceful and the people living here are tolerant and believe in humanity.”

This he said while talking to Federal Minister for Religious Affairs Sardar Mohammad Yousuf who met him here at CM House today.

The chief minister said that he was working hard to develop interfaith harmony and to some extent he has succeeded in this task because people are tolerant but more work on this matter need to be done.

The federal Minister said that he had almost developed consensus to deliver same khutba in the mosques, same timing of azan and of namaz at least in a each and every city. The Ulemas were cooperating him and further consultation were in progress, he said. He said that he constituted Ulema and Mashaekh Council (UMC) in which religious leaders of all the sects were being inducted. This council would paly important role in developing interfaith and sectarian harmony in the country. The chief minister assured him of his support and cooperation.

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister paid a surprise visit of Tughluq House, the old Sindh Secretariat and checked the muster roll of officers and their attendance of staff.

The chief minister visited all the departments offices housed in Tughlaq House such as Home, agriculture, education, labour, Industries, Development & Planning, Chief Minister Inspection Team and others. All the secretaries were present in their offices but some senior officers had yet to turn up on their duties. The chief minister directed the chief secretary Rizwan Memon who was accompanied by him to issue the show cause notices.