Murad to file compensation case for short water supplies to Sindh

CCI meeting today

Karachi

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has decided to file a compensation case with the federal government for short supplies of water to Sindh right from 1991 when Accord was signed. He took this decision while presiding over a review meeting here at the CM House to discuss the issue of CCI meeting being held in Islamabad today (Tuesday).

In the meeting the chief minister reviewed each and every agenda item related to Sindh government and took policy decisions in consultation with the concerned departments. On the agenda there are a number of items which include status review of important decisions of the CCI meeting held on December 16, draft bill of establishment of National Metrology Institute of Pakistan, supply of gas to villages located within five kilometers of gas field; short supplies of water in Pat Feeder & Khirthar Canals, establishment of fiscal coordination committee; Implementation of Article 154 of Constitution; national water Policy; Allocation of 1200 cusecs additional water for Karachi and senior citizens Privileges.

The chief minister said that the province of Sindh has been received short supplies of water since long. But from 1991 when the accord was signed Sindh has been given less water than its allocated share. As a result, people of Sindh, particularly the growers and the government have suffered a huge loss.

Therefore, Sindh government must file its claim. He directed Irrigation department to work out the details of the water received from 1991 to 2017 and calculate the short supplies so that a vigorous case could be presented in the CCI meeting being held today (Tuesday).

The chief minister discussing the claim of the Balochistan government regarding compensation of short supplies of water to Pat Feeder and Khirthar Canals said that Sindh has been facing short supplies since long and Balochistan is claiming monetary compensations, he surprised.

Talking about construction of two minors of cumulative discharge of 800 cusecs from Begari Canal for Balochistan, Syed Murad Ali Shah said that Begari was non-perennial Canal and was already facing water shortage. “The construction of two minors would deprive the rightful share to the existing users, therefore Sindh would oppose the request of the Balochistan government,” he said categorically.

Syed Murad Ali Shah also said that the federal government was reluctant to hand over Employees Old Age Benefit (EOBI) and workers Welfare Board assets and functions to provincial governments. The FBR was still recovering workers welfare fund which was illegal and against the spirit of 18th Constitutional Amendment. He added that he would write a letter to the federal Finance Minister Ishaq Dar to stop FBR from recovering workers funds through a notification.—INP