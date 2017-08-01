Muqtada al-Sadr meets Saudi Crown Prince

Jeddah

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman met on Sunday with Iraq’s influential Shiite leader Moqtada Al-Sadr, who is on a rare visit to the Kingdom. Crown Prince Mohammed received Al-Sadr at his office in Jeddah and the two “reviewed Saudi-Iraqi relations and a number of issues of mutual interest,” said the Saudi Press Agency (SPA).

Al-Sadr was met at the King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah by Thamer Al-Sabhan, the kingdom’s former ambassador to Iraq and its first to be assigned to Baghdad after a 25-year break.

Al-Sabhan was renamed minister of state for the Gulf region after tensions with the Iraqi government. He’d claimed that Iranian-backed militias were plotting to assassinate him. A statement released Sunday by Al-Sadr’s office said he had been invited to the Kingdom.

Al-Sadr is among those who have called for the disbandment of militias organized in Iraq to help the government fight Daesh extremists.—Agencies