Muqam wants probe into Gulalai’s allegations against Imran

Islamabad

President Pakistan Muslim League (N) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ameer Muqam Thursday demanded an investigation into allegations of member National Assembly of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Ayesha Gulalai Wazir against Imran Khan. Speaking to media men here, he said, ‘I say on oath that I only talked to Gulalai for a minute and the line was cut off due to weak signals in Shangla. I never met her before or after she accused Imran Khan.’ ‘I only talked to her for a minute and told her that she showed courage and exposed Imran Khan.’ He categorically said it was a lie that he gave Rs 50 million to Ayesha Gulalai. ‘I did not give any money to her. I do not believe in conspiracy and believe in the politics of masses.’ He said he survived seven attempts on his life and picked dead bodies of his beloved workers with his own hands. The PMLN leader said people of Pakistan loved Muhammad Nawaz Sharif and even came to the height of 9000 feet to listen to him when he came to inaugurate Lowari tunnel. He said Imran Khan was doing politics of duplicity and was telling lies for a very long time. Everybody knew about immoral activities of Imran Khan, who lost a paternity case about illegitimacy of her daughter in a court of California. He said in the light of the day, Imran Khan was violating the sanctity of Ramazan in Nathiagali and was not observing fast and was eating before others. He said everybody knew that corruption was rampant in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Even ministers and members of provincial assembly of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were talking about corruption of Pervaiz Khattak, he added. The PMLN leader alleged that Rs 50 million of corruption was done daily in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. PTI failed to investigate scandals of billions of rupees in mines contracts, billion tree project and financial corruption in Khyber Bank, he added. He urged the media to stop defending lies propagated by Imran Khan. He said Pakistan Peoples Party, Jamiat Ulema Islam and Aftab Sherpao were political realities and Imran Khan was using abusive language against them. Ameer Muqam said he could end the government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in a week if his leadership asked him to do so. Muqam said he will go to court against Imran Khan and PTI for maligning him. ‘Imran Khan is trying to destroy politics and morality of Pakistan. Imran Khan was doing politics of rotten eggs.’ He said more than 50 percent of members of PTI were against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government because of its corruption. He said, ‘I came to know through media that Aisha Gulalai was leaving Pakistan Tehreek i Insaf (PTI).’ He said Pakistan Muslim League(N) was strong like a fort under the leadership of Muhammad Nawaz Sharif. PMLN contributed to Pakistan by significantly reducing terrorism, restoring peace in Karachi, ensuring political stability and initiating energy projects, he added.—APP

Related