Muqam to sue those accusing him of bribing Gulalai 

PESHAWAR: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa President Amir Muqam on Thursday announced to file a Rs 500 million defamation case against those who had accused him of offering bribe to Ayesha Gulali for speaking against PTI chief Imran Khan. Addressing a press conference here, he swore that he had never met Ayesha Gulalai, but contacted her once after she had left the PakistanTehreek-i-Insaf (PTI), only to appreciate her political services. Muqam said the PTI leaders were avoiding to answer Ayesha Gulalai’s allegations. Imran Khan should himself answer about the Black Berryscam. He said Imran Khan overlooked corruption in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa because it was being committed by his own party leaders. KP ChiefMinister Pervez Khattak caused a loss of billions to the national kitty by allowing illegal mining in Tangi, which was even pointed out by some PTI legislators but no action was taken against him, he added.

Related