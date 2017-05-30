Muqam asks PHC to take notice against attack on national installations

Peshawar

Adviser to the Prime Minister Engr. Amir Muqam Sunday asked Peshawar High Court to take suo moto notice against all those involved in attacking national installations.

This he said while addressing a press conference here at Wapda House premises soon after attending a high level meeting regarding the recent attack on grids stations by parliamentarians and workers.

He said that May 28 is the second freedom celebration day after August 14, 1947 because Pakistan nuclear tests conducted on May 28, 1998. He said our nation will always be remembered this historic day when we showed our power by testing the nuclear weapons under the leadership the then Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif.

He said that on May 28, 1998, Pakistan had become seventh nuclear world power with demonstration of nuclear capabilities and the first atomic power in the Muslim world. He said that Pakistan will always be leading in Muslim world on behalf of this Islamic bomb.

He condemned the storming of Grid Stations by the PTI legislators and their workers. He said that attack on grid stations in Peshawar and harassment of Wapda officials by PTI workers is highly unethical act. He said that they have attacked on grid stations just for political point scoring.

He said for the relief of the people the duration of the load shedding is decreased to 4 to 6 hours instead of 16 to 20 hours. He said 400 feeders are overload and announced installations of new feeders so that to overcome on the load on old feeders. He said in KP work on four new 220 KVA grid stations continued with full swing and soon PESCO will be able to overcome by managing the overload on old feeders. He said Golan Gol and Bisham Dobair are linking with Swat and Dir.

He expressed the hope that till 2018 govt would include 18000 MV electricity in the system to increase the overall capacity to 28000 MV.—APP