Muqam asks Imran to take resignation from PTI minister

Derogatory remarks against woman

Peshawar

Advisor to the Prime Minister and Provincial President PML-N, Engr Amir Muqam on Thursday asked Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chief Imran Khan to take resignation from PTI Minister over derogatory remarks against women MPA.

Muqam said the politics Pakistan Tahrik e Insaf was revolved against leveling of baseless allegations and passing of derogatory remarks against political opponents for political gains and this indecent attitude of PTI leadership was a result of immature politics of the sits-ins of Imran Khan.

He strongly flayed the recent derogatory remarks of PTI Minister against a woman MPA in Khyber Pakthunkhwa Assembly and demanded Imran Khan to take disciplinary action against the said Minister besides taking resignation from him.

Talking to different delegations belonging to KP that called on him at his office in Islamabad, Engr Amir Muqam alleged that leveling baseless allegations, accusing national institutions and passing of derogatory remarks against opponents became a habit of PTI and termed such kind of politics was against Pakthoon culture and parliamentary norms of KP.—APP