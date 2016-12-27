Municipal Commissioner DMC- West visits different areas

City Reporter

Municipal Commissioner DMC- West, Ashfaq Ahmed Mallah has directed officials concerned to utilize all available machinery for cleanliness and lifting of garbage in district West.

During inspection of on-going cleanliness drive in different areas of his jurisdiction, the Municipal Commissioner asked the officials to ensure hundred percent attendance of staff in all union councils of the district. Ashfaq Ahmed Mallah also directed his staff to ensure spraying of disinfectants in all areas.

The officers on the occasion, briefed him about their performance regarding provision of municipal facilities in their respective areas.