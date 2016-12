Lahore

The 10th death anniversary of late poet, Muneer Niazi was held here on Monday. Quran Khawani for the departed soul was held at his Residence in Township, Lahore. Muneer Niazi was born in Hushyarpur (India) in April 1926. He migrated to Pakistan at the time of partition. Muneer Niazi earned Worldwide fame through his high class Punjabi and Urdu poetry. A number of books of his Urdu and Punjabi poetry had also been published. He also wrote songs of various Pakistani films.—APP