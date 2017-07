Karachi

Federal Secretary Ports and Shipping Mumtaz Ali Shah assumed the additional charge of Chairman Karachi Port Trust (KPT) on Tuesday at KPT Head Office. According to a KPT press release, the Federal government has given the additional charge of KPT chairman to Mumtaz Ali Shah after the retirement of KPT chairman Vice Admiral (retd) Shafqat Jawed on June 22, 2017 at the end of his tenure.—APP