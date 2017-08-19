Multi model transit hub to be built in Multan

Multan

A multi-model transit hub (MMTH) would be built in Multan at a cost of Rs 200 million to ensure swift handling of import and export consignments through frieght trains and cutting the cost of doing business for importers and exporters.

The MMTH is a solid step being taken for the first time in the last seven decades towards improving imports and exports and accelerating business activities, said Chairman Multan Dry Port Trust (MDPT) Khwaja Faazil during a visit to the proposed site near Muzaffargarh railway station on Thursday. General Manager MDPT Col (R) Awais Butt and Railways officials also accompanied him on the occasion.

Railways officials said that eight-acre piece of land has been allocated for the project under which platforms would be built and double rail track would be laid to facilitate freight trains’ operations. Custom clearance facility would be available on-the-spot at the MMTH.

Khawaja Faazil said that Collector customs Multan Saud Imran was taking interest in the project and added that all arrangements were ready to initiate work on the project once it is formally approved by the railways minister.

Goods trains would start operations from and to Multan after completion of the project and, according to an assessment, around 1,000 containers would be transported every month.

Officials said that importers and exporters had been bearing heavy cost of Rs 155,000 per container on its transportation from Karachi to Multan in addition to taxes levied by Sindh and Punjab provincial governments. The establishment of MMTH, however, would reduce this cost by Rs 70,000 to 75,000 per container, they added.—APP