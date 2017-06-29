Multanites celebrate Eid with simplicity

Multan

Multanites on Monday celebrated Eidul Fitr with simplicity following the tragic incident of oil tanker explosion in Ahmadpur Sharqia, near Bahawalpur. Eid congregations were held at mosques, Imambargahs and open places where special (Dua) was offered for the victims of oil tanker explosion and Parachanar terrorist incident.

About 926 congregations of Eidul Fitr were held in the city, out of which 167 were declared sensitive. Foolproof security arrangements were made and over 2,000 security officials provided security cover to the faithfuls.

The main Eid congregation was held at Shahi Eidgah Khanewal Road. Similarly, big Eid congregations were also held at Eidgah Multan Cantt, Jamia Khairul Madaris, Jamia Anwarul Aloom, Jamia Masjid Bahuddin Shrine, Jamia Masjid Shah Rukn Alam, Imambargah Shah Gerdez, Haidria mosque Gulgust and other places.—APP