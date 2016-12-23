Multan to be made modern city: Mayor-elect

Multan

Mayor-elect Naveed ul Haq Aarain on Friday said that he would try his best to make Multan as modern city and all necessary facilities would be provided to people. Speaking at a public meeting here, the Mayor-elect said that he knew different problems including sewerage, health and roads infrastructure.

He expressed resolve to solve all these problems with cooperation of local people. “I have proper plan and team to work for betterment of people,” he said and added that he would give due importance to feedback of citizens, and cooperation of his colleagues especially deputy mayors.

On this occasion, ex-provincial minister Chaudhry Abdul Waheed Aarain, MNA Abdul Ghaffar Dogar, MNA Shaheen Shafique, Deputy Mayors Munawar Ehsan Qureshi.—APP