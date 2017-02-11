Multan road extension

Mirza Tuftan Baig

Lahore

It is heartening to observe that Punjab government is developing an elaborate network of roads in the province. On canal bank roads in Lahore, a lane each is being added on both sides. But more important than the canal bank roads is the widening of the Multan road near the bus stand ahead of the Motorway overhead bridge. In fact, an architectural plan to develop eight lanes from Thokar Niazbaig to Hudiara drain was prepared last year but no practical step has been taken towards it.

On the canal bank roads, mostly small and medium-size vehicles ply but on the Multan road, 40ft buses, eight-wheeler trucks and container-transporters move in and out of the city. Expansion of Multan road should have been given priority over the extension of canal bank roads, because Multan road is definitely more important than the canal bank roads. It serves as a major artery that provides access to the provincial metropolis.