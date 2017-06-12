Multan to host int’l mango festival in July

Staff Reporter

Multan

Mangoes grown in Multan are rich in fibre, low in calories and contain a small amount of carbohydrates, calcium, iron, potassium and a little protein, which are highly demanded in the European Union and other advanced nations. Though, these mangoes are recognised as one of the best in the world, Multan has been unable to take the lead from other districts of South Punjab in producing high quality mangoes for export.

Therefore, in a bid to attract international buyers to export mangoes from Multan, the city district administration has planned to hold a seven-day International Mango Festival in the first week of July. Ambassadors from western and eastern countries and international and domestic food companies would be invited to participate in the event.