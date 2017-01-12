Mukhtar Waza visits pellet victims in Kulgam

Srinagar

A delegation of Hurriyet leaders visited different areas of Kulgam district to express solidarity with the families of martyrs and pellet victims.

The delegation led by Mukhtar Ahmad Waza demanded immediate halt on the use of the lethal weapons. Mukhtar Ahmad Waza saluted the sacrifices of Kashmiri people.

The Hurriyet leader on the occasion said that the pellet gun had created mayhem in valley, but the puppet regime was indifferent to the miseries of the pellet victims. He appealed to the international community and human rights organizations to stop the use of lethal weapons against peaceful protestors in the occupied territory.

Meanwhile, illegally detained senior Hurriyet leader, Masarrat Aalam Butt in a statement expressed profound grief over the death of mother of Hurriyet activist Abdul Hamid Taili and father of Muhammad Sayeed Butt.

Both Abdul Hameed Taili and Muhammad Sayeed Butt are languishing in jail. Abdul Hameed Taili belongs to Islamabad, while Muhammad Sayeed Butt hails from Kulgam district.—KMS