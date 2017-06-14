Mukherji approached against Army’s human shield action

‘Army chief’s attitude serious threat to indian constitution’

New Delhi

Two human rights groups, People’s Union for Civil Liberties (PUCL) and Movement for Secular Democracy (MSD) including other activists, academicians and journalists from Ahmadabad have sent a memorandum to Indian President, Pranab Mukherjee, condemning the action of Indian Army of tying a Kashmiri to an army jeep as a human shield in occupied Kashmir.

The statement issued by PUCL and MSD said, “We, the concerned citizens of India, are shocked by the action of Major Gogoi of tying a Kashmiri artisan to the army jeep and parading him in villages in Jammu and Kashmir as a human shield … and statement by the Army Chief General Bipin Rawat defending and justifying his action and awarding a special award”. “The Army is using Armed Forces Special Powers Act (ASPFA) blatantly which would not justify both the actions which are illegal, unconstitutional, and inhuman.—KMS