Mukesh Kumar directs boosting efforts to achieve tax recovery targets

Karachi

Sindh Minister for Excise and Taxation & Narcotics Control Mukesh Kumar Chawla has directed officers concerned to boost-up their efforts for achieving the assigned targets in all heads for the remaining of current fiscal year. He stated this while presiding over a meeting of all Regional Directors ET&NC here in his office on Wednesday.

Director General Excise and Taxation & Narcotics Control Shoaib Ahmed Siddiqui, while briefing, told the meeting that so far ET& NC Department had collected Rs. 24110.098 millions and the target for whole financial year 2016-17 was Rs. 52610 millions and most probably we would achieve the target before the fiscal year ended.

The Provincial Minister Mukesh Kumar Chawla, while showing his satisfaction overall recovery position, directed the DG ET&NC to fulfil the shortage of the staff where it was needed to get the target and proceedings should immediately be finalized for promotion of eligible officers and officials so that they might perform their duties with more dedication.

The meeting also reviewed the department’s development schemes and the provincial minister asked for submission of a detail report in this regard at earliest.—INP