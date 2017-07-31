Mujtaba likely to be next CM Punjab

Staff Reporter

Lahore

Punjab Minister for Excise and Taxation Mujtaba Shuja-ur-Rehman is likely to be elected as chief minister of Punjab after the incumbent CM, Shahbaz Sharif, steps down to replace his toppled brother, Nawaz Sharif, as prime minister, party sources have revealed. Shahbaz is expected to quit the Punjab Assembly seat PP-159 early next week. He will contest election to the National Assembly on NA-120 seat, which has fallen vacant after Nawaz Sharif’s disqualification,

According to the sources, other PML-N leaders considered for the position of CM included Punjab Law Minister Rana Sana Ullah, Punjab Assembly Speaker Rana Iqbal and Minister for Population Welfare Begam Zakia Shahnawaz. The party would make an announcement in this regard in a day or two.

Sources said the party was considering two options – the first option was to select Mujtaba or any of the above as permanent CM till the end of the term of the present assemblies.