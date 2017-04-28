Muhammad Saleem takes over as DG Radio Pakistan

Staff Reporter

Senior officer of Ministry of Information and Broadcasting and Director General, DEMP, Mr. Muhammad Saleem assumed additional charge of Director General Pakistan Broadcasting Corporation on Thursday. Talking to officers and union representatives the new Director General said he will endeavor to further enhance image of organization and resolve problems faced by PBC workers.

During his 29 year career, he served on many key positions including Principal Information Officer, Chief Media Officer to Prime Minister, Director Minister Office Ministry of Information, General Manager and Director General PEMRA, Head of Media and Public Relations Wing in PTA, and PRO to the Prime Minister.