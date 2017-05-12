Mufti Tassaduq new Coordinator of Grievance Cell

Srinagar

In a step towards ensuring good governance and responsive administration, the Government today appointed Mufti Tassaduq Hussain as the Coordinator of Chief Minister’s Grievance Cell.

An order to this effect was issued by the General Administration Department here today. Mufti Tassaduq, as per the order, shall not draw any salary or perks and his job would purely be on honourary basis.

As per the order, Mufti Tassaduq, besides heading the Grievance Cell would also oversee the outcome and resolution of specific grievances/complaints registered with the Cell.—GK