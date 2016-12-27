Mufti Qavi expelled from Ruet-i-Hilal body

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

In an official notification, the Federal Ministry for Religious Affairs has annulled Mufti Abdul Qavi’s membership of the Ruet-i-Hilal Committee.
The decision comes after the Federal Minister for Religious Affairs, Sardar Yousaf, on June 22 suspended Mufti Abdul Qavi’s membership of the Ruet-i-Hilal Committee. Qavi’s pictures with model and Facebook celebrity Qandeel Baloch had surfaced on social media, causing a nationwide furore.
At the time, the minister, who said the photos were ‘controversial’, had also suspended the mufti’s membership of the National Ulema Mushaikh Council, a spokesman for the Ministry of Religious Affairs said.
The matter of Mufti Abdul Qavi’s photos was referred to the National Ulema Mushaikh Council for further proceedings, the spokesperson added.

