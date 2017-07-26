MUET enters into agreement with BCP

Hyderabad

The management of Mehran University of Engineering and Technology Jamshoro on Tuesday entered into an agreement with the British Council of Pakistan about conducting IELTS awareness programme for students and training workshop for the faculty members.

The Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Muhammad Aslam Uqaili and representative of the British Council Pakistan Hassan Khatak signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organizations at a ceremony. According to agreement, the British Council Pakistan would conduct awareness programmes on IELTS.—APP