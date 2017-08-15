Mrs Zahid Malik hoists Pakistani flag at Aiwan-e-Quaid

NPC’s founder chairman late Zahid Malik’s last speech screened on concluding day ceremony

Zubair Qureshi

The weeklong Independence Day celebrations by Nazriya Pakistan Council (NPC) culminated here on Monday with hoisting of flag at the Aiwan-e-Quaid by widow of late Founder Chairman of the NPC and Editor-in-Chief of Pakistan Observer Zahid Malik, Mrs Zahid Malik.

A large number of children, students, teachers, members of civil society and NPC office-bearers members of the Executive Committee attended the concluding day ceremony. Managing Editor of Pakistan Observer Omer Zahid Malik, Editor of Social Diary, (Pakistan Observer’s weekly magazine) Sadia Zahid Malik, Chairman Qaumi Yakjethi Council Nasim Ahmed Usmani and workers of Pakistan Observer were also present on the occasion. Owing to excessive security measures by the forces, it was quite arduous and a bit tiring for the staff and participants to make it for the annual flag hoisting ceremony yet they turned up in large number to witness the flag hoisting ceremony and to sing songs of freedom and love for the country.

The graceful flag hoisting ceremony was followed by prayers to Almighty Allah for the progress and prosperity of the country. Flag hoisting ceremony is an annual event that is attended and followed by a large segment of society. It was founded by the late founder chairman of the NPC, Zahid Malik. “He (Zahid Malik) was here last year on 69th annual Independence Day anniversary and remained till the end.

He was quite friendly, kind and smiling on that day,” said Afsar Khan a former colleague of Mr Zahid Malik. One could see many of Mr Malik’s friends, relatives and close associates recalling August 14, 2016 (last year) when Mr Malik despite poor health and deteriorating condition not only attended the flag hoisting ceremony but also listened to the speeches and patriotic songs of the youths and encouraged them. He had also delivered a speech, an inspiring motivational address to the future builders of the nation. Mr Malik had spoken for around an hour and it was because of his strong will power that he despite the fact he was diagnosed with cancer (last stage) and had returned only days before the event from China where he was admitted for treatment, delivered the speech and shared his future vision of Pakistan. Unfortunately, that speech proved to be his last public address and he breathed his last only 16 days later, on September 1, 2016.

It goes to the credit of the NPC that it made a remarkable move by screening that last year’s memorable video speech by late Zahid Malik. The speech proved to be the last public address of his life.

This speech in fact carried out a roadmap of the council’s activities and endeavors for promotion of Pakistan’s ideology and its history.

The ceremony also featured patriotic songs, tableaus and speeches by students of various educational institutions of the twin cities. In the end, Begum Zahid Malik, the chief guest, gave away shields among the participating students.