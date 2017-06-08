MRDB formed to improve mango crop, exports

Multan

The Punjab government formed Mango Research and Development Board (MRDB) with an objective to improve mango crop and enhance its export.

The MRDB will consist of 17 members, hailing from different governments departments, scientists, private departments, growers and exporters, said In-Charge Mango Research Station Shujabad Abdul Ghaffar Grewal said here on Wednesday. He informed that regular meetings of the Board, chaired by Secretary Agriculture Punjab were being held to review the mango crop protection. Known mango grower Chaudhry Naek Alam (Rahim Yar Khan) is the chairman of Mango Research and Development Board.

The In-charge MRS further said that Mango Research and Development Board would issue instruction to different research departments of the government to conduct particular researches. Apart from, the board will also examine and offer every possible facilities to exporters for earning maximum foreign exchange through the export of exotic fruit.

It would also resolve problems faced by growers, registration of mango orchards, countering diseases at mango plants, fruit storage, its transportation and some other operations, which could help enhance yield, the official added.—APP