MQM’s mammoth rally claims its hold on Karachi

Salahuddin Haider

KARACHI

Muttahida Qaumi Movement-P staged a grand rally at Nishtar Park Friday night to prove its popularity had remained unaffected and the turnout has endorsed the party’s decision to severe all links with its founder leader, Altaf Hussain, and colleagues in London.

It also proved, if prove at all, was required, that MQM had maintained firm foothold on Karachi, and will continue to have that control, said its leader Dr Farooq Sattar, claiming that the rally was the biggest-ever held in Karachi.

A visit to the venue showed that the vast Nishtar Park, where MQM under Altaf Hussain, and two of his founder colleagues, late Azim Ahmad Tariq, and Dr Imran Farooq, had launched itself in August 1986, was not only jampacked but had overflown its boundaries into the streets and main thoroughfares till M A Jinnah Road.

“Those thinking that we would not be able to break the monopoly on urban electorate in Karachi and Sindh should eat a humble pie now, for we have succeeded in proving our strength,” said Sattar whose speech was greeted with loud cheers and slogans.

The rally also had to be viewed in the backdrop of wall chalking on city streets and bye-lanes condemning Sattar as “traitor” and heralding Altaf as their leader. The attempt to rebuild the image of Altaf Hussain had failed to achieve the desired result, analyst agreed.

Sattar, who delinked the party from its founder leader on 23rd August, in a bid to protect the party from vanishing after Altaf’s hate-Pakistan speech before a crowd of hunger strikers at the Karachi Press Club, looked happy and elevated from the record turnout.