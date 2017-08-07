MQM seeks Governor’s help in reopening of party offices, units

Salahuddin Haider

Karachi

MQM Pakistan has submitted a list to Sindh Governor Muhammad Zubair of 126 Unit and 50 sector offices to order their reopening to allow the party to play its due role in Karachi, which may also benefit the PML (N) sources said.

This has been done following a reported deal executed through the Sindh governor to get for support for Khaqan Abbasi at the time of his voting for the prime ministership in the National Assembly. MQM Pakistan has 25 MNAs, which is a fairly big number when it comes to counting.

The proposal was considered at the top level meeting of ousted Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, younger brother Shahbaz Sharif,and Khaqan Abbasi, picked for the all important top slot after the supreme court decision against Nawaz on July 28.

It received favour because the party did not ask for ministries or government offices. All it desired was to have a level playing field like all other political parties so that Karachi could be saved from split decision in general elections, scheduled next June.

The government seems to be obliged to MQM after its two-member delegation of higher hierarchy negotiated with MQM Pakistan for support in the parliament before Abbasi’s election for the prime minister’s post.

He was later quoted as saying that federal government will fulfill all its obligations in developing Karachi, and a huge sum of Rs 21 billion may well be in pipeline for new and on-going projects for the economic capital of the country,

MQM has been complaining of Peoples Party’s government indifference to development in Karachi to allow its Mayor to play his due role in restoring Karachi’s prestigious position which it had held on country’s landscape and in the world since 1947.