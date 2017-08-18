MQM-P denies allegation its workers burnt national flag on Altaf Hussain’s call

Staff Reporter

Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P) leader Farooq Sattar on Thursday denied Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP) chief Mustafa Kamal’s allegations that MQM workers had observed a “black day” on the 70th anniversary of Pakistan’s independence.

Mustafa Kamal, in a press conference earlier the same day, had brought attention to a video circulating on social media which showed masked men burning Pakistani flags.

He had alleged that the men were acting on instructions from MQM founder Altaf Hussain. Kamal had further said that Hussain had issued an audio message through his website ordering loyalists to burn flags, share videos and pictures of them doing so on social media and also send them to the party’s London Secretariat.

He accused Hussain of spreading propaganda against the state, adding that the flag-burning videos were broadcast on India’s news channel.

Responding to Kamal’s accusations, Sattar, in his press conference, dismissed the notion that the men burning flags were members of the mohajir (migrant) community, which the MQM claims to represent.

He also stated that those who burned flags were acting on orders received by MQM-L, and that the mohajir community not only condemned this ideology, but had also rejected it by boycotting “the battle cry from London”.

Sattar recalled that MQM-P workers had celebrated Pakistan’s Independence Day by hoisting the national flag at “every MQM unit – not just in Karachi, but throughout the country”.